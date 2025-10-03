Diddy faces over 11 years in prison for sex trafficking
Sean "Diddy" Combs is about to be sentenced after being found guilty of violating the federal Mann Act, which means he was convicted for transporting people across state lines for prostitution.
The trial lasted nearly two months and included testimony from women—like his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura—who said they were ordered to have "disgusting" sex with strangers.
Combs's lawyers say prosecutors' recommendations are too harsh
Combs has been denied bail twice and is still in custody, even though he was cleared of more serious charges like racketeering and sex trafficking.
Prosecutors want him to serve over 11 years, but his lawyers say that's too harsh.
With sentencing set for today, Judge Arun Subramanian will weigh victim statements and Combs's own promises to change before deciding how long he'll stay behind bars.