Box office collection: 'They Call Him OG' nears ₹200 crore
They Call Him OG, a crime action drama starring Pawan Kalyan as a retired gangster returning to 1990s Mumbai, is on a roll.
Directed by Sujeeth and featuring Emraan Hashmi and Prakash Raj, the film's plot centers around a missing explosives container that shakes up the city's criminal world.
'OG' sold over 21 lakh tickets on BookMyShow
The movie opened huge with ₹70 crore net across languages and has now reached ₹169.10 crore in India after just eight days.
Over 21 lakh tickets were sold on BookMyShow during its extended weekend—setting new records for Telugu films in 2025.
Even with big competition from Kantara (₹60 crore opening day) and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (₹9.25 crore opening), They Call Him OG kept its momentum strong.
If you're into intense crime dramas, watch 'OG'
Thanks to its pan-India appeal, it's now a major hit, drawing fans across regions.
If you're into intense crime dramas or want to see Pawan Kalyan in action, this one might be worth checking out.