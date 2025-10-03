Box office collection: 'They Call Him OG' nears ₹200 crore

'OG' sold over 21 lakh tickets on BookMyShow

The movie opened huge with ₹70 crore net across languages and has now reached ₹169.10 crore in India after just eight days.

Over 21 lakh tickets were sold on BookMyShow during its extended weekend—setting new records for Telugu films in 2025.

Even with big competition from Kantara (₹60 crore opening day) and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (₹9.25 crore opening), They Call Him OG kept its momentum strong.