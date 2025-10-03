Zubeen Garg's death: Event organizer moves SC, calls allegations 'ludicrous'

Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organizer of the North East India Festival and an accused in the case related to Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's death, has approached the Supreme Court. He is seeking a transfer of the ongoing Assam Police probe to a central agency. In his petition, Mahanta alleged he is being subjected to a "well-calculated witch-hunt," claiming false narratives are being spread against him in the media.

Arrest details Mahanta alleges derogatory remarks made against him Mahanta was arrested on Wednesday along with Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma on murder charges. In his plea, he alleged that top executives of Assam publicly made derogatory remarks against him on their official social media handles during the investigation. He claimed these actions rendered the investigation process futile and are likely to influence an ongoing probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Assam government.

Investigation transfer request Mahanta demands investigation transfer to central agency Mahanta has also requested the transfer of the investigation from SIT to a central agency like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He believes that only these agencies can ensure impartiality and prevent further influence from state-level officials or media. The plea also urged the top court to direct authorities to preserve all crucial evidence, including post-mortem reports and records from Singapore authorities.

Innocence claim Allegations against me 'ludicrous': Mahanta Mahanta has firmly dismissed the allegations against him, calling them "ludicrous." He also alleged that there have been "serious threats to his life and personal liberty due to public and media outrage." The petition details that Singapore authorities said no one was at fault in the incident. It further noted that video recordings of the accident show Mahanta was not present at the scene.