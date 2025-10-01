Zubeen Garg's death case: Festival organizer, Assamese singer's manager arrested

The investigation into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has intensified with the Assam CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) detaining North East India Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager Siddharth Sarma from different states. Mahanta was arrested at Delhi airport around 12:30am on Wednesday and flown to Guwahati , while Sarma was detained in Rajasthan after an overnight stay in Gurugram. Both Mahanta and Sarma have been sent to 14-day police custody, reported ANI .

Investigation details Separate case registered against Mahanta A separate case was registered against Mahanta by the Assam Police on Sunday for his alleged involvement in organized financial crimes. He is accused of organized financial crimes and acquiring properties through money laundering, PTI reported. More than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state against Mahanta, the main organizer of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore where Garg was performing, and nearly 10 others, including Sarma.

Evidence collection Raids at Mahanta's residence The CID conducted raids at Mahanta's residence last week, seizing several "incriminating" documents and items. The seized items include multiple PAN cards in the name of a single firm, around 30 stamp seals belonging to different companies and government offices, and documents related to several alleged benami properties. These findings have further contributed to the investigation into organized financial crimes involving Mahanta.