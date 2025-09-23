Wife Garima's parting gift to Zubeen will break your heart

The last rites of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg were conducted in Guwahati on Tuesday. While thousands mourned the loss, Garg's wife, Garima Saikia , was seen preparing a symbolic tribute for him before his funeral. She arranged betel leaf and betel nut, which were the singer's favorite indulgences, as a final present. The gesture was shared by Pratidin Time on X (formerly Twitter) and left netizens in tears.

Twitter Post Check out the emotional moment here A final gift for a final goodbye. Garima Saikia Garg prepares the last tribute to bid farewell to Zubeen Garg. #GarimaSaikiaGarg #ZubeenGarg #LastRites #RIPZubeenGarg pic.twitter.com/zuWPj84cBi — Pratidin Time (@pratidintime) September 23, 2025

Final farewell Thousands of fans gathered to pay their last respects Garg was laid to rest with full state honors in Assam on Tuesday. Thousands of fans gathered at the Kamarkuchi Village crematorium in Sonapur to pay their last respects. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended Garg's funeral on behalf of the central government, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his last respects at the cremation ground.

Homecoming Saikia broke down upon seeing his body Garg's mortal remains were brought back to his home in Guwahati for his last rites earlier. A video shared by ANI showed Saikia breaking down upon seeing her husband's body placed in a glass casket. She was surrounded by women who consoled her during this difficult time. Earlier, CM Sarma had announced that the stadium would remain open throughout the night for people to pay their respects.