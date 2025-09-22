Zubeen Garg to be cremated tomorrow; Assam to build memorials 

The Assam government has decided to cremate popular singer Zubeen Garg with full state honors on Tuesday. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting that considered proposals from both Guwahati and Jorhat, where the singer had spent his formative years. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this at a press conference on Sunday.

Decision details Family choice prioritized in decision Sarma said, "We discussed both the proposals. Zubeen does not belong to the government and so his family's choice should be given priority." The cabinet also extended the three-day mourning period until September 23 for Garg's cremation. The CM confirmed that the Singapore government has issued a death certificate stating he died due to drowning while swimming without a life jacket.

Final resting place 10 bighas of land allotted for memorial The Assam cabinet has decided to allot 10 bighas of land at Kamarkuchi NC village in Kamrup (Metro) for Garg's final resting place and a permanent memorial. The decision was taken after discussions with his family. Chief Minister Sarma confirmed this on X, saying, "After discussions with the family of Zubeen Garg, #AssamCabinet has approved allotment of 10 bigha land in Kamarkuchi."

Memorial plans Cremation to take place in Jorhat The state government will also take Garg's ashes to Jorhat, where another memorial will be built in his honor. This is a tribute to Garg's deep-rooted connection with the historic town. The singer-composer passed away in Singapore after suffering from breathlessness and a seizure while swimming. Despite efforts including CPR and immediate hospitalization at Singapore General Hospital, he was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon.