Who is Garima Saikia, singer Zubeen Garg's multi-talented wife?
What's the story
The Indian music industry is mourning the untimely demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died at 52 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The singer was in the city-state for the North East Festival when he suffered breathing issues during a dive and was given CPR on the spot. He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, but doctors couldn't save him. Some reports suggest he fell into the sea. Garg is survived by his wife, Garima Saikia.
Personal life
Who is Garima Saikia?
Garima is a multi-hyphenate figure quite established on her own. Hailing from Golaghat, Assam, she is a fashion designer, film producer, and a civil engineer by training. The couple married on February 4, 2002. Despite her husband's fame, Saikia has largely stayed away from the limelight. However, she used to often post pictures with her husband on social media. In August, a magazine shared a pre-wedding picture of the couple from 2001 that's going viral now.
Cultural impact
Cultural ambassador of Assam
The Ya Ali crooner was not just a talented singer but also a cultural ambassador who took Assamese music to national and international platforms. His songs were a window into the rich culture of Assam, which he shared with audiences across India and beyond. Over the years, he became one of Assam's most beloved cultural icons with a fan base that extended far beyond his home state.