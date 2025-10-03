Tamil actor Trisha gets bomb threat; here's what happened

Krishnan, who has been a part of the Tamil movie industry for over 25 years, recently starred in Thug Life opposite Kamal Haasan . The bomb threat at her residence has understandably caused great fear among her fans and nearby residents. In response to the incident, police have reportedly made security arrangements and conducted a search in and around her house.

Ongoing investigations

Investigation underway to trace suspect behind bomb threats

Chennai has witnessed a spate of bomb threats in recent times, including at the Chief Minister's residence, the Raj Bhavan, the TN BJP headquarters, and actor SV Shekhar's house. Most of these have turned out to be hoaxes. The police are currently investigating this latest incident to identify the suspect behind it. They are reportedly using CCTV footage and local police investigations as part of their efforts.