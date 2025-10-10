Kareena recounts Taimur's hilarious reaction to her blocking paparazzi
What's the story
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have always been open about their children, Taimur and Jeh, with the media. However, after a recent incident where Khan was attacked by an intruder in their home, the couple requested that the paparazzi not photograph their kids. In a recent podcast with Soha Ali Khan, Kapoor Khan revealed Taimur's funny response to her request.
Podcast revelation
'Why did you ask them not to click me?'
Kapoor Khan said, "I have to be thick-skinned, and there's no other way out. Because if you give in to the toxicity of all of this and get into it, it only feeds it more." She added that her children understand their parents' fame but still questioned why the paparazzi don't click them. "Tim asked me, 'Why did you ask them not to click me?' I said because you're not a star."
Children's understanding
'He'll have to become like Lionel Messi or Virat Kohli'
Kapoor Khan further shared, "He said, 'But they're clicking you na, why can't they click me?' I said, That's because I'm famous, you're just my son." "He's calculating that basically he'll have to become like Lionel Messi or Virat Kohli to get famous." "So I told him you think about how you want to become famous. But now he's not bothered anymore." Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan is set to star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming Daayra.