Bobby Deol credits Salman Khan for his career resurgence

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:17 pm Oct 10, 202505:17 pm

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently credited superstar Salman Khan for his career resurgence. News18 Showsha quoted Deol as saying: "I give credit to a lot of people who believed in me as an actor, especially in my second phase, when things were not going the right way." "I think Salman would be the first. He gave me a chance to work in his film, and that helped me a lot."