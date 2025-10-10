Bobby Deol credits Salman Khan for his career resurgence
What's the story
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently credited superstar Salman Khan for his career resurgence. News18 Showsha quoted Deol as saying: "I give credit to a lot of people who believed in me as an actor, especially in my second phase, when things were not going the right way." "I think Salman would be the first. He gave me a chance to work in his film, and that helped me a lot."
Career resurgence
Deol on impact of 'Race 3' on his career
Deol, who made his acting debut in 1995 with Barsaat, has appeared in films such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Badal, and Ajnabee. However, it was Khan's Race 3 that played a pivotal role in his career revival. "The whole world wants... if you get a role in his film, the whole world will watch it," Deol said.
Career update
Deol celebrates 30 years in Bollywood
Deol recently celebrated 30 years in the film industry. He shared a video montage of all his films on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Thirty years of many emotions on and off screen... all made worthwhile by your love," he wrote in the caption. He can currently be seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan and co-starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh.