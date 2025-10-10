HC seeks police response regarding Rajpal Yadav's Dubai travel plea

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the city police and a private firm on actor Rajpal Yadav 's plea to travel to Dubai for a Diwali program. Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notices to the Delhi Police and Murli Projects Private Limited on Yadav's application. The plea was filed in a pending revision petition challenging his conviction in a check-bounce case. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 14, reported PTI.

Travel details Proposed travel dates from October 17 to 20 Yadav's counsel informed the court that the actor has been invited by Bihari Global Connect to attend a Diwali program as a guest of honor in Dubai. The proposed travel dates are from October 17 to 20. This application is part of a pending revision petition where Yadav has challenged his earlier conviction by a trial court.

Past permissions Previous rulings in Yadav's favor The Delhi High Court had previously allowed Yadav to travel abroad on several occasions. In June last year, the court had temporarily suspended his conviction in the check-bounce case, provided he took "sincere and genuine measures" to explore an amicable settlement with the opposite party. At that time, Yadav's counsel had argued that it was a genuine transaction to finance a movie's production, which failed at the box office, causing significant financial losses.