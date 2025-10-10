'Woman in Cabin...' review: Keira Knightley can't save lifeless thriller

Netflix 's The Woman in Cabin 10, starring Keira Knightley , Guy Pearce, Art Malik, and Hannah Waddingham, is based on Ruth Ware's popular 2016 novel. A thriller with almost no thrills, the movie suffers due to a predictable, routine script. With a convenient and unrealistic narrative, The Woman In Cabin 10 demands a lot from you and offers nearly nothing in return.

Plot A woman investigates a 'murder' on a cruise The film, directed by Simon Stone and adapted by Emma Frost, follows a hotshot, successful journalist named Laura Blacklock (Knightley). She's invited by a cancer-stricken billionaire, Anne, on her cruise for a special assignment. On the yacht, Laura sees a woman being thrown overboard and alerts everyone, but she's soon branded a liar. Is she really lying? Or does the yacht harbor dreadful secrets?

#1 Doesn't hold a candle to other Netflix thrillers Netflix has several intriguing, engaging mysteries, such as Leave the World Behind and The Lost Daughter, and they work because they draw you in seamlessly. The Woman in Cabin 10, alas, never achieves it. We are always distant from Laura and all other characters, and Stone never constructs an arresting environment. Your attention wavers, and your interest abates over time.

#2 We don't understand any character at all There's a substantial amount of buildup that ultimately leads to nothing. Everything feels artificial, the characters simply exist without any distinct backstories, and you struggle to have fun with this lifeless mystery. Even if you skip a scene or two accidentally, you won't miss much because the plot is so feeble and unsurprising.

#3 It has some interesting ideas about class divide If there's one thing that the film gets right, it's the eat-the-rich sentiment, even though it's not as strong as it aspires to be. This fictional world is populated by elitist, holier-than-thou rich people who love to look down upon others. Waddingham, as a haughty gallerist, has a tailor-made role, though it's unfortunate that the screenplay mostly forgets about her as the movie progresses.

#4 Knightley does her best to save the film The film had the potential to brew some drama surrounding the rich guests, but Stone doesn't take much interest in them. Separately, Knightley delivers a commendable, believable performance, pouring herself into the role of a woman who's seemingly losing her grip on sanity. Alas, her performance is wasted in a rushed project that seems to go nowhere at the end.