'War 2,' 'Mirai': Check out Hindi OTT releases this weekend

This weekend, a variety of films and shows are available on your favorite OTT platforms. From the gripping murder mystery Search: The Naina Murder Case to the high-octane action film War 2, there's something for everyone. Here are all the Hindi OTT releases you can binge on this weekend.

#1 'Search: The Naina Murder Case' If you enjoy slow-burn thrillers, then Search: The Naina Murder Case is a perfect pick. Starring the versatile Konkona Sen Sharma, the series dropped on JioHotstar on Friday (October 10). Set across six gripping episodes, it unravels hidden truths while exploring professional and emotional struggles. The show also stars Surya Sharma, Dhruv Sehgal, Shiv Panditt, and Shraddha Das.

#2, #3 'War 2,' 'Param Sundari' Switching from mystery to high-octane action, Netflix debuted one of Bollywood's biggest franchises with War 2 on Thursday. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr. NTR, and Anil Kapoor, the movie takes the adrenaline bar even higher. Meanwhile, Param Sundari, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, is now available to rent for ₹349 on Amazon Prime Video. It was directed by Tushar Jalota.