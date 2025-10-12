Jharkhand: Tribal groups hold 'Akrosh maharally' against Kurmi ST demand
On Sunday, thousands of Jharkhand's tribal community members gathered in Ranchi for the "Akrosh Maharally," protesting the Kurmi community's demand to be recognized as a Scheduled Tribe (ST).
Tribal leaders wrapped up at Ramdayal Munda football ground, warning they'll step up protests if the government agrees to the Kurmis's request.
Tensions are high as tribal groups and Kurmis stand divided
Tribal groups say giving ST status to Kurmis threatens their reservation benefits and land rights, arguing that Kurmis don't meet official criteria.
This debate isn't just about labels—it affects political voice, social identity, and who gets access to key opportunities.
The issue has already caused major disruptions: just last month (September 2025), a Kurmi-led protest blocked trains across Jharkhand.
With tensions rising and daily life affected, many are looking to the government for a solution before things escalate further.