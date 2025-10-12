Next Article
'No 1 is safe': Filmfare crash-landing sparks memes
The 70th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad took an unexpected turn when a drone from a tribute show crashed into the crowd, injuring a woman and causing about 10 minutes of chaos.
Thankfully, things calmed down and the ceremony carried on as planned.
Drone dangers: Earlier this month in China, on October 2, 2025, drones went haywire
Drone safety is making headlines again: earlier this month in China, on October 2, 2025, hundreds of drones went rogue during National Day celebrations, sparking small fires but no injuries.
Despite the scare at Filmfare, the night stayed star-studded—Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan both won Best Actor, while Alia Bhatt took home Best Actress for Jigra.