Sabarimala temple gold theft: Vigilance report says 474.9g gold missing

Ex-TDB officials also under scanner

Several Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials from 2019 are also under the scanner for allegedly helping cover up the theft and failing their duties.

As of October 2025, Kerala Police had filed two FIRs against Potti and nine others, including ex-TDB members, charging them with theft, forgery, and conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing, with a special team led by ADGP H Venkatesh on the case.

To keep things transparent going forward, retired Justice K T Sankaran has been appointed to oversee a full inventory of temple valuables.