Sabarimala temple gold theft: Vigilance report says 474.9g gold missing
A new vigilance report has revealed that back in 2019, at least 474.9gm of gold were misappropriated from Sabarimala temple's Dwarapalaka idols, with the possibility of a higher total loss.
Bengaluru businessman Unnikrishnan Potti is accused of taking the gold—meant for religious rituals—and using forged documents to cover it up.
The gold-clad artifacts were reportedly taken to various cities and used in poojas.
Ex-TDB officials also under scanner
Several Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials from 2019 are also under the scanner for allegedly helping cover up the theft and failing their duties.
As of October 2025, Kerala Police had filed two FIRs against Potti and nine others, including ex-TDB members, charging them with theft, forgery, and conspiracy.
The investigation is ongoing, with a special team led by ADGP H Venkatesh on the case.
To keep things transparent going forward, retired Justice K T Sankaran has been appointed to oversee a full inventory of temple valuables.