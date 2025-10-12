Telangana: Police officer dies by suicide over health issues

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Special Branch in Telangana 's Suryapet district died by suicide at his residence on Saturday. The officer, identified as ASI Satyanarayana, was 54 years old. He reportedly hung himself around 1:30pm and had been suffering from health issues since an accident last year.

Ongoing probe Probe underway to determine circumstances of death The Sub Inspector of Suryapet Rural Police Station said, "The preliminary investigation suggests he was under distress due to his health problems. A case has been registered and a probe is underway." Further inquiries are being conducted to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding Satyanarayana's death. This incident comes less than a week after a similar tragedy in Haryana.

Previous incident IPS officer shot himself in Haryana On October 7, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide in Haryana. Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was found with a gunshot wound at his home. In a note left behind, he accused eight senior IPS officers of harassment and maligning him. The note specifically named Haryana DGP Kapur and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya.

Investigation team SIT formed to probe Kumar's suicide case The suicide note also detailed allegations of caste-based discrimination against other officers. In the wake of Kumar's death, the Haryana government transferred Bijarniya amid allegations of abetting the suicide. Chandigarh Police has now constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IG Pushpendra Kumar for an impartial probe into this incident.