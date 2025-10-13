Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition launched at ₹1.3cr

Land Rover has launched the limited-edition Defender 110 Trophy Edition in India, priced at ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom). The special SUV comes with cosmetic enhancements and exclusive accessories for off-roading. It is available only with a diesel automatic powertrain in the '110' body trim. The Trophy Edition pays tribute to the Classic Trophy Edition cars of the past.

Performance specs The SUV draws power from a 3.0-liter diesel engine The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter, inline-six, twin-turbocharged diesel mill that churns out an impressive 350hp and 700Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and comes with four-wheel drive as standard. Land Rover claims the SUV can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 191km/h.

Design elements It features 2 new exclusive paint options The Defender 110 Trophy Edition comes in two new exclusive paint options: Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green. It also flaunts a contrasting black finish for the roof, bonnet, front and rear scuff plates, side body cladding and wheel-arches. The SUV features Trophy Edition decals on the hood and C-pillar for added flair.

Interior details The SUV's interior is upholstered in Ebony Windsor leather The interior of the Defender 110 Trophy Edition is a blend of luxury and functionality. It features the Ebony Windsor leather seat upholstery and LED sill plates with Trophy branding. The exposed crossbeam on the dashboard is finished in the exterior paint shade of choice, complete with the laser-etched endcaps with Trophy branding for a personalized touch.