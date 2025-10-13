Next Article
Toyota teases production-ready Corolla concept ahead of Japan Mobility Show
Toyota just surprised everyone with a brand-new Corolla concept during a recent livestream from Japan.
Although many were expecting the Lexus LFR supercar, Toyota instead revealed the Corolla concept.
Even though it's called a "concept," details like regular side mirrors make it look nearly production-ready.
More details will be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show
This Corolla stands out with its pixelated daytime running lights, ducktail spoiler, and—interesting detail—a fuel cap on the front fender, hinting at both electric and combustion versions.
Toyota seems set to keep the world's best-selling car fresh for all types of drivers.
More info is coming soon at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, kicking off October 29.