Lexus's LS luxury sedan is getting a minivan makeover
What's the story
Lexus has teased a radical new concept vehicle, the LS minivan. The unique model will be showcased at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, which was previously known as the Tokyo Motor Show. The six-wheeled minivan is an unexpected addition to Lexus's lineup and highlights a shift in customer preferences toward more spacious and versatile vehicles.
Design details
The vehicle features an asymmetrical door layout
The LS minivan concept features an asymmetrical door layout, with a large electric sliding door on one side. This design gives a peek into what appears to be a spacious interior. The vehicle also sports vertical LED daytime running lights that run the full height of its front fascia and a taillight strip that extends upward, highlighting its impressive height.
Market shift
The shift in customer preferences
The introduction of the LS minivan concept marks a major departure from Lexus's traditional luxury sedan offerings. The move comes as a response to changing customer preferences, with some buyers now preferring minivans for their spaciousness and versatility. This shift is also evident in the launch of the LM (Luxury Mover), a premium version of the Alphard.
Electric potential
It might be an all-electric vehicle
While Lexus has not revealed any specifics about the LS minivan concept, it is likely to be an all-electric vehicle. The boxy, tall silhouette and flat roofline suggest a spacious cabin. This design could be a preview of what luxury vehicles might look like in the future, combining comfort with innovative design elements such as vertical LED lights and a third axle for added stability and space.