Lexus's LS luxury sedan is getting a minivan makeover

Lexus has teased a radical new concept vehicle, the LS minivan. The unique model will be showcased at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, which was previously known as the Tokyo Motor Show. The six-wheeled minivan is an unexpected addition to Lexus's lineup and highlights a shift in customer preferences toward more spacious and versatile vehicles.

Design details The vehicle features an asymmetrical door layout The LS minivan concept features an asymmetrical door layout, with a large electric sliding door on one side. This design gives a peek into what appears to be a spacious interior. The vehicle also sports vertical LED daytime running lights that run the full height of its front fascia and a taillight strip that extends upward, highlighting its impressive height.

Market shift The shift in customer preferences The introduction of the LS minivan concept marks a major departure from Lexus's traditional luxury sedan offerings. The move comes as a response to changing customer preferences, with some buyers now preferring minivans for their spaciousness and versatility. This shift is also evident in the launch of the LM (Luxury Mover), a premium version of the Alphard.