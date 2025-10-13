How Tesla plans to reverse its sales decline in Europe

Tesla has launched new "Standard" versions of its popular Model Y and Model 3 cars in Europe . The move comes as part of the company's strategy to reverse a decline in sales in the region. The new models are priced at just under €40,000 (roughly ₹41.3 lakh), making them about €5,000 (around ₹5 lakh) cheaper than the current "Premium" versions.

Sales decline Tesla's sales in Europe have plummeted by over 30% Tesla's sales in Europe have taken a major hit, with around 134,000 vehicles sold through August this year. This is a massive 33% drop from the same period last year. The decline has been attributed to a lack of affordable models, increasing competition from other electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, and concerns over CEO Elon Musk's political views.

Market competition BYD's success in the European EV market Chinese automaker BYD is rapidly increasing its presence in the European EV market. The company sold nearly 96,000 vehicles in the region, a whopping 280% increase from last year. This further highlights the challenges Tesla is facing amid rising competition and its own sales slump.