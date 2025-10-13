Why world's top diesel carmakers are facing a UK trial

In a landmark case, some of the world's leading automakers are being tried in London 's High Court. The trial involves lawyers representing 1.6 million claimants who accuse these companies of using illegal "defeat devices" to cheat on diesel emissions tests. The lawsuit, one of the biggest in English legal history, targets diesel vehicle manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault , and Stellantis-owned brands Peugeot and Citroen. This comes nearly a decade after Volkswagen's infamous 'dieselgate' scandal rocked the automotive industry.

Accusations Claimants allege unlawful 'defeat devices' were used The claimants allege these companies employed unlawful "defeat devices" that recognized when vehicles were being tested for emissions. While these devices ensured emissions were within legal limits during tests, they allegedly failed to do so under normal driving conditions.

Defense Accused manufacturers deny allegations The accused manufacturers have vehemently denied the allegations, calling them fundamentally flawed. They also reject any comparison with the 2015 scandal that cost Volkswagen billions in fines and compensation. Mercedes-Benz has defended its emission control systems, claiming they were legally and technically justified. The trial will examine a small sample of diesel vehicles from these five manufacturers to see if they used prohibited defeat devices.

Wider implications Wider implications of the case The court's decision in this case will have a wider impact on hundreds of thousands of similar claims against other manufacturers such as Stellantis-owned Vauxhall/Opel and BMW. Martyn Day, a lawyer representing the claimants from Leigh Day firm, said if proven, these allegations would show one of the most egregious breaches of corporate trust in modern times.