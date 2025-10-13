Next Article
Toyota's custom Century coupe debuts at Japan Mobility Show
Auto
Toyota's bringing something special to the Japan Mobility Show this October—a unique, custom-built Century coupe.
This isn't your usual luxury ride: it's got sliding doors, a central driver seat, and even a rectangular steering "wheel."
The "one of one" tag makes it clear—this is no ordinary production car.
Coupe stands out with dual-layer headlights, no B-pillars
The coupe stands out with dual-layer headlights, hood vents (raising questions about whether it's electric or combustion-powered), no B-pillars, and zero Toyota badges.
It's all part of Toyota's push to take the legendary Century name beyond Japan—just like they did with its SUV version in China.