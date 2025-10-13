VinFast VF6, VF7 now cheaper by up to ₹75,000

Prices and powertrain options

The VF6 comes in three trims (all with a solid 468km range), starting at ₹16.49 lakh. Power ranges from 174.3hp in the base Earth trim to 201hp in higher versions.

The bigger VF7 offers even more options—three variants with ranges between 438km and 532km, plus an AWD model packing 348.6hp.

Prices for the VF7 go from ₹20.89 lakh up to ₹25.49 lakh (all ex-showroom).

For all details or to check out these EVs yourself, VinFast suggests heading over to their dealerships.