VinFast VF6, VF7 now cheaper by up to ₹75,000
Auto
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand that recently entered the Indian market, has dropped prices on its only two models here—the VF6 and VF7.
You can now save up to ₹75,000 on the VF7 and ₹60,000 on the VF6.
Not a bad start if you're eyeing a new electric SUV.
Prices and powertrain options
The VF6 comes in three trims (all with a solid 468km range), starting at ₹16.49 lakh. Power ranges from 174.3hp in the base Earth trim to 201hp in higher versions.
The bigger VF7 offers even more options—three variants with ranges between 438km and 532km, plus an AWD model packing 348.6hp.
Prices for the VF7 go from ₹20.89 lakh up to ₹25.49 lakh (all ex-showroom).
For all details or to check out these EVs yourself, VinFast suggests heading over to their dealerships.