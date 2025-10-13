Tesla's new Model 3 and Model Y are under $46,500

Why the price cuts?

Tesla's making these changes after seeing European sales fall by 33% through August 2024—selling about 134,000 cars—as buyers look for cheaper options and rivals like BYD surge ahead.

BYD's sales jumped an impressive 280% from a year ago, reaching nearly 96,000 units through August [2024].

Tesla is hoping these wallet-friendlier models will win back buyers in Europe and may try this approach in China as well.

Even with global sales down by about 6% in the first three quarters of [2025], investors are still upbeat thanks to Tesla's push into AI tech.