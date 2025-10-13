Honda Cars India offers discounts of up to ₹1.51 lakh
Honda Cars India is celebrating October 2025 with festive offers—think discounts up to ₹1.51 lakh on its petrol models, plus extended warranties.
The deals are designed to catch the eye of anyone considering a new ride this Diwali, whether you're into classic engines or leaning toward hybrids.
The Elevate SUV grabs the spotlight
The Elevate SUV grabs the spotlight with the biggest discount (₹1.51 lakh), thanks to its solid 1.5L i-VTEC engine and handy features like a lane watch camera.
The ever-popular Honda City sedan isn't far behind, offering up to ₹1.27 lakh off for those who want something roomy and premium.
If you're budget-focused, the second-generation Amaze sedan gets up to ₹98,000 off, while the third-generation gets up to ₹68,000 off.
Meanwhile, the City eHEV hybrid offers exclusive pricing on an extended warranty package, but no direct cash discount—making this season a good time for Honda fans to upgrade.