Honda Cars India offers discounts of up to ₹1.51 lakh

The Elevate SUV grabs the spotlight with the biggest discount (₹1.51 lakh), thanks to its solid 1.5L i-VTEC engine and handy features like a lane watch camera.

The ever-popular Honda City sedan isn't far behind, offering up to ₹1.27 lakh off for those who want something roomy and premium.

If you're budget-focused, the second-generation Amaze sedan gets up to ₹98,000 off, while the third-generation gets up to ₹68,000 off.

Meanwhile, the City eHEV hybrid offers exclusive pricing on an extended warranty package, but no direct cash discount—making this season a good time for Honda fans to upgrade.