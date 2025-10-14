Punjab: ISI-backed drones being used to smuggle drugs, arms

Smugglers backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are reportedly using drones with automated return systems to traffic arms and drugs into India through the Punjab border. The new technology allows these drones to automatically return to their launch point in Pakistan if their signal link is jammed or disrupted by Indian anti-drone systems, TOI reported. This development comes after a recent increase in drone activity following "Operation Sindoor," which had temporarily reduced such incidents.

Tech challenges Tech challenge in war against ISI-backed smuggling According to ToI, a senior officer of the Punjab Police said, "Technology changes every day. What we face now is a tech challenge in our war against ISI-backed smuggling." Despite this, anti-drone units have been able to detect eight to 10 drones daily, sometimes even 15. The officer added that most attempts are foiled by either bringing down the drones or forcing them to return but stressed the need for at least 100 anti-drone systems (ADS) for better coverage.

Government initiative Punjab government launches 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign Under its 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, the Punjab government deployed vehicle-mounted ADS units in August. Three ADS units were deployed in the first phase, which was inaugurated on August 9 by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The state plans to install nine systems at a cost of around ₹51 crore.