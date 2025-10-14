Punjab: ISI-backed drones being used to smuggle drugs, arms
What's the story
Smugglers backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are reportedly using drones with automated return systems to traffic arms and drugs into India through the Punjab border. The new technology allows these drones to automatically return to their launch point in Pakistan if their signal link is jammed or disrupted by Indian anti-drone systems, TOI reported. This development comes after a recent increase in drone activity following "Operation Sindoor," which had temporarily reduced such incidents.
Tech challenges
Tech challenge in war against ISI-backed smuggling
According to ToI, a senior officer of the Punjab Police said, "Technology changes every day. What we face now is a tech challenge in our war against ISI-backed smuggling." Despite this, anti-drone units have been able to detect eight to 10 drones daily, sometimes even 15. The officer added that most attempts are foiled by either bringing down the drones or forcing them to return but stressed the need for at least 100 anti-drone systems (ADS) for better coverage.
Government initiative
Punjab government launches 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign
Under its 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, the Punjab government deployed vehicle-mounted ADS units in August. Three ADS units were deployed in the first phase, which was inaugurated on August 9 by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The state plans to install nine systems at a cost of around ₹51 crore.
Effective measures
Detection has aided in significant recoveries, arrests
Since the ADS deployment, the Tarn Taran police have registered 12 FIRs, arresting as many suspects involved in drone-based smuggling. The seizures include four pistols, 75 bullets, five magazines, over 3kg of heroin, 492g of ICE (crystal meth), and 506g of opium. Bhikhiwind DSP Preetinder Singh said these systems have been "very effective" in checking drone-based smuggling. He added that while jamming can neutralize drones within a certain range, detection still aids in significant recoveries and arrests.