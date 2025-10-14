Diwali bonus for state employees in UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat

Breakdown of bonuses

In UP, over 14 lakh employees will get up to ₹6,908 each—covering everyone from teachers to daily wage staff.

Rajasthan is giving about six lakh workers a bonus of up to ₹6,774, including local council staff.

Gujarat is handing out up to ₹7,000 each for nearly 17,000 Class-4 employees in departments and schools.