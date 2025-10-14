Next Article
Diwali bonus for state employees in UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat
India
Just in time for Diwali, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat are giving lakhs of their employees a bonus boost.
The idea: help state workers celebrate the festival with a little extra in their pockets.
Breakdown of bonuses
In UP, over 14 lakh employees will get up to ₹6,908 each—covering everyone from teachers to daily wage staff.
Rajasthan is giving about six lakh workers a bonus of up to ₹6,774, including local council staff.
Gujarat is handing out up to ₹7,000 each for nearly 17,000 Class-4 employees in departments and schools.
Financial relief during festival season
For many government workers, these festive bonuses provide financial relief during Diwali.
It's a timely move as the year winds down.