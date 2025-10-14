LOADING...

Diwali bonus for state employees in UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat

India

Just in time for Diwali, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat are giving lakhs of their employees a bonus boost.
The idea: help state workers celebrate the festival with a little extra in their pockets.

Breakdown of bonuses

In UP, over 14 lakh employees will get up to ₹6,908 each—covering everyone from teachers to daily wage staff.
Rajasthan is giving about six lakh workers a bonus of up to ₹6,774, including local council staff.
Gujarat is handing out up to ₹7,000 each for nearly 17,000 Class-4 employees in departments and schools.

Financial relief during festival season

For many government workers, these festive bonuses provide financial relief during Diwali.
It's a timely move as the year winds down.