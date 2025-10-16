OnePlus's Diwali sale: Discounts of up to ₹12,250 on devices

OnePlus is rolling out big Diwali 2025 discounts—up to ₹12,250 off—on its smartphones and tablets. The sale is live both online (Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus's store) and at major offline retailers. Many models receive significant price reductions, with additional instant discounts up to ₹4,250 available for select bank cards, depending on the product.

OnePlus 13 now costs under ₹62,000 The flagship OnePlus 13 now starts at ₹61,999 (down from ₹69,999), or as low as ₹57,749 with bank offers.

The 13R drops to ₹37,999 (₹35,749 with offers), and the 13S is ₹47,749 after discounts.

Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are also seeing solid deals—₹28,999 and ₹21,999—with cashback options.

Prices slashed for OnePlus Pad models and TWS earbuds The OnePlus Pad 2 is down to ₹29,999, while the Pad 3 (with a big 13.2-inch display) is ₹42,999.

Buds 4 and Buds Pro 3 are now ₹4,799 and ₹7,999 after bank offers, and Nord Buds 3 are just ₹1,599.