OnePlus's Diwali sale: Discounts of up to ₹12,250 on devices
OnePlus is rolling out big Diwali 2025 discounts—up to ₹12,250 off—on its smartphones and tablets.
The sale is live both online (Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus's store) and at major offline retailers.
Many models receive significant price reductions, with additional instant discounts up to ₹4,250 available for select bank cards, depending on the product.
OnePlus 13 now costs under ₹62,000
The flagship OnePlus 13 now starts at ₹61,999 (down from ₹69,999), or as low as ₹57,749 with bank offers.
The 13R drops to ₹37,999 (₹35,749 with offers), and the 13S is ₹47,749 after discounts.
Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are also seeing solid deals—₹28,999 and ₹21,999—with cashback options.
Prices slashed for OnePlus Pad models and TWS earbuds
The OnePlus Pad 2 is down to ₹29,999, while the Pad 3 (with a big 13.2-inch display) is ₹42,999.
Buds 4 and Buds Pro 3 are now ₹4,799 and ₹7,999 after bank offers, and Nord Buds 3 are just ₹1,599.
These are best prices all year
If you've been eyeing a OnePlus upgrade, these are some of the best prices all year.
The big discounts and flexible payment options make it a pretty sweet time to grab a new device without breaking the bank.