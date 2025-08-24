Next Article
India's 1st astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns from ISS
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as the first Indian to travel on a crewed mission—Axiom-4—to the International Space Station.
He credits his Air Force training for preparing him, and says seeing India lit up at night from space was "one of the most beautiful sights that you can ever see in your life."
Shukla's data will help shape Gaganyaan
Shukla and his crewmates conducted about 60 experiments on Axiom-4, including several from ISRO, focusing on things like muscle regeneration and growing crops in zero gravity.
The data he brought back will help shape Gaganyaan—India's first human spaceflight program.
Next up: an uncrewed Gaganyaan mission in December 2024, featuring Vyommitra, a half-humanoid robot testing life support systems for future astronauts.