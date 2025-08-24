India's 1st astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns from ISS India Aug 24, 2025

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as the first Indian to travel on a crewed mission—Axiom-4—to the International Space Station.

He credits his Air Force training for preparing him, and says seeing India lit up at night from space was "one of the most beautiful sights that you can ever see in your life."