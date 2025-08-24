Mumbai-Goa highway: Bus with 44 passengers catches fire India Aug 24, 2025

Early Sunday, a luxury bus with 44 people on board caught fire near the Kashedi tunnel on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Maharashtra.

The bus was headed from Mumbai to Malvan when a tire burst just before the tunnel, causing a blaze.

Thanks to quick thinking by the driver, everyone got out safely—no injuries at all.