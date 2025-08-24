Mumbai-Goa highway: Bus with 44 passengers catches fire
Early Sunday, a luxury bus with 44 people on board caught fire near the Kashedi tunnel on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Maharashtra.
The bus was headed from Mumbai to Malvan when a tire burst just before the tunnel, causing a blaze.
Thanks to quick thinking by the driver, everyone got out safely—no injuries at all.
The driver didn't waste a second—he hit the brakes and got everyone off before things got worse.
Just after everyone escaped, the diesel tank exploded, but by then passengers were already at a safe distance.
Police and firefighters were on scene quickly, shut down traffic both ways, and put out the fire by 3am.
Traffic is back to normal now.
Authorities have registered a case and are investigating what caused the tire burst and fire.