Next Article

MS Dhoni has scored 523 runs in the IPL playoffs

IPL: Which batter has scored most runs in playoffs?

By Parth Dhall 08:11 pm May 19, 202408:11 pm

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is set to approach its business end. Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to qualify, while Rajasthan Royals joined them later. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the other two qualifiers. Notably, only one batter has scored over 700 runs in IPL playoff history. Here are the highest run-scorers in these games.

#1

Suresh Raina: 714 runs

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina remains the only player to have scored over 700 runs in the IPL playoffs. Raina was pivotal to CSK's success between 2008 and 2019. They won three titles in this period and reached the playoffs in every season. The left-handed batter scored 714 runs from 24 playoff games at 37.57. He struck at 155.21.

#2

MS Dhoni: 523 runs

Former CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only other player with over 500 runs in the IPL playoffs. Dhoni slammed 523 runs from 28 matches at an average of 34.86. He returned unbeaten eight times. The tally includes 32 fours and 28 sixes. Thala Dhoni led the Super Kings to five IPL titles between 2008 and 2023.

#3

Shubman Gill: 474 runs

Shubman Gill, who currently captains Gujarat Titans, occupies the third spot on this list. Gill has racked up 474 runs in just 10 playoff games. His average of 52.66 is the highest by a batter in IPL playoff history. Gill, who also played for Kolkata Knight Riders, remains one of the few batters with a ton in this regard.

#4

Shane Watson: 389 runs

Shane Watson represented Rajasthan Royals, CSK, and RCB in the IPL playoffs. The Australian all-rounder played the finals for each of these sides. He smashed 117*(57) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 final, the highest score in an IPL summit clash. Overall, Watson slammed 389 runs from 12 IPL playoff encounters at an average of 35.36. The tally includes a strike-rate of 151.36.