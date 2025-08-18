Next Article
JSW Energy shares rise on commissioning of final hydro plant unit
JSW Energy's shares rose 2.17% to ₹540.65 on Monday, following the commissioning of the final unit of its Kutehr Hydro Plant on August 8—pushing total capacity past 13 GW.
Adding to the good news, its wind power subsidiaries just scored a solid 'IND A+/Stable' rating for their bank loans.
Impressive financial performance
For April-June 2025, JSW Energy nearly doubled its revenue compared to last year—hitting ₹5,143 crore—and saw net profit climb to ₹833 crore from ₹530 crore in June 2024.
Over the past four years, both revenue and profits have generally increased, despite some fluctuations, showing off some impressive financial health and momentum.