Next Article
Kalyan Jewellers's subsidiary gets new name: What's the update
Kalyan Jewellers just gave its subsidiary a fresh new name—Enovate Lifestyles Private Limited is now officially Candere Lifestyle Jewellery Private Limited.
The switch got the green light from Maharashtra's Registrar of Companies and fits right in with SEBI's rules.
New name and contact details
The new name kicks in from August 18, 2025. Jishnu RG, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer at Kalyan Jewellers, shared the update.
If you're curious or need more info, you can reach out to their Thrissur office by phone or email (cs@kalyanjewellers.net).