JSW Cement's ₹3,600cr IPO sees 7.77x demand

JSW Cement produces 20.6 million tons of cement each year. With this IPO cash, they're aiming to double grinding capacity and expand further—plus set up a new plant in Rajasthan, pay down debt, and cover business needs.

Analysts are bullish on the stock

Shares debuted at ₹153 (about 4% above issue price) on August 14, 2024, dipped below the ₹147 mark briefly but bounced back by day two.

Despite recent losses, analysts are upbeat about JSW Cement's growth plans and sustainability focus; showing some serious confidence in what's next.