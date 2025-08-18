Next Article
Vodafone Idea bounces back after tough year, stock jumps 9%
Vodafone Idea's stock shot up almost 9% to ₹6.69 following its latest Q1 FY26 results, bouncing back after a tough year.
The company's revenue grew 4.9% year-on-year to ₹11,022.5 crore, and average revenue per user (ARPU) climbed 15% to ₹177.
Even though losses widened a bit, improved margins and slowing customer exits show Vodafone Idea might finally be turning things around.
Fewer people are leaving the network—just 5 lakh users exited this quarter compared to 50 lakh in earlier ones—as the company upgrades its service.
Better operational efficiency and improved cash EBITDA have given investors a much-needed confidence boost in Vodafone Idea's future.