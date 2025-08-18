UPI's daily transaction value hits record ₹90,446cr

UPI just set a fresh record in August 2025, with daily transactions averaging ₹90,446 crore—way up from January's ₹75,743 crore. The number of daily payments also jumped to 675 million, showing how quickly digital payments are becoming the norm.

SBI and Yes Bank lead in outgoing and incoming payments SBI handled the most outgoing UPI payments this year (5.2 billion), while Yes Bank received nearly 8 billion incoming transactions.

Maharashtra tops state rankings Maharashtra led all states in July 2025 with almost 10% of total UPI transactions, followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

This highlights how digital payments are spreading across regions and helping more people access financial services.