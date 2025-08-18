Next Article
Shreeji Shipping's IPO: GMP indicates 10% pop on debut
Shreeji Shipping Global is rolling out its ₹411 crore IPO from August 19-21, with shares priced between ₹240 and ₹252.
The current gray market premium sits at ₹26 above the top price, hinting at strong demand and a possible 10% listing gain for early investors.
Issue details and stock debut timeline
Most of the funds—₹251.2 crore—will help Shreeji buy new Supramax dry bulk carriers, while ₹23 crore is set aside to clear debt and the rest goes toward general company needs.
Shares are split up so that 50% go to institutional buyers, 35% to retail investors (that's you if you're applying individually), and 15% to non-institutional folks.
If all goes as planned, trading starts August 26.