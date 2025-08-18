Kalyan Jewellers's stock dips 2% on strong quarterly, yearly results

Revenue and profit numbers for the company

In Q1 FY25, Kalyan's revenue jumped to ₹7,268 crore (up from ₹5,535 crore last year), with net profit rising to ₹264 crore from ₹178 crore.

For all of FY25, revenue hit ₹25,045 crore and profit climbed to ₹714 crore—both big leaps over last year.

So while the stock took a hit today, Kalyan's business is clearly on an upswing.