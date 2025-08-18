Next Article
Kalyan Jewellers's stock dips 2% on strong quarterly, yearly results
Kalyan Jewellers's stock slipped by 2% on Monday, closing at ₹522.60—part of a wider dip hitting similar companies thanks to negative investor vibes.
But behind the red numbers, the company just delivered some seriously strong results for both the April-June 2025 quarter and the full financial year.
Revenue and profit numbers for the company
In Q1 FY25, Kalyan's revenue jumped to ₹7,268 crore (up from ₹5,535 crore last year), with net profit rising to ₹264 crore from ₹178 crore.
For all of FY25, revenue hit ₹25,045 crore and profit climbed to ₹714 crore—both big leaps over last year.
So while the stock took a hit today, Kalyan's business is clearly on an upswing.