India's shipping paperwork just got a glow-up

The new law makes electronic Bills of Lading (BoL) official and lets them be tokenized on blockchain. That means no more waiting days for paperwork at ports—digital BoLs can move instantly, cutting delays, lost documents, and expensive logistics headaches.

India syncs with global rules

By syncing with international rules like the UN's Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR), India is making it easier to do business across borders.

Experts say this could slash transaction costs by 30% and unlock up to $100 billion in value—a real game-changer for Indian trade.