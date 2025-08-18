Next Article
Patanjali Foods stock rises on bonus share announcement
Patanjali Foods's stock got a boost on Monday, rising 2.6% intraday and trading nearly 1% higher as of midday.
The company was among the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150, catching investors' attention.
Revenue growth story
Patanjali's revenue shot up—up 24% year-on-year for April-June 2025 and a massive 168% surge for the full financial year ending March 2025.
But profits didn't keep pace, dropping by over 31% as expansion squeezed margins.
Financial health and valuation
The company is in solid financial shape with low debt and an 11% return on equity. A recent bonus share announcement sweetened things for shareholders.
Still, with a high price-to-earnings ratio, some investors are playing it safe despite all that growth.