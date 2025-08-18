Patanjali Foods stock rises on bonus share announcement

Patanjali's revenue shot up—up 24% year-on-year for April-June 2025 and a massive 168% surge for the full financial year ending March 2025. But profits didn't keep pace, dropping by over 31% as expansion squeezed margins.

Financial health and valuation

The company is in solid financial shape with low debt and an 11% return on equity. A recent bonus share announcement sweetened things for shareholders.

Still, with a high price-to-earnings ratio, some investors are playing it safe despite all that growth.