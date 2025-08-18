Supreme Power Equipment's Q1 profit jumps 31%: Key financials
Supreme Power Equipment kicked off FY26 with a 31% jump in net profit for April-June 2025, reaching ₹4.45 crore.
The company, known for its power and distribution transformers, is showing some serious momentum this year.
Major contracts and repeat business drive growth
Total income climbed nearly 28% to ₹35.18 crore, and earnings per share rose by 31%.
They landed their biggest-ever single order from NLC India and picked up repeat business from Tamil Nadu and new contracts in Karnataka.
They're also working on renewable energy projects.
Plans to raise ₹21 crore to boost capacity
Supreme Power is planning to raise ₹21 crore to boost capacity and upgrade tech, backed by a hefty order book of ₹198 crore as of mid-August 2025.
Chairman Vee Rajmohan says they're ready to keep this growth rolling through FY26 thanks to strong demand in both utility and renewables—so if you're watching for rising companies in clean energy or engineering, this one's worth keeping an eye on.