GST overhaul: 12% and 28% slabs to be scrapped

Ministers to review proposals soon

The plan? Scrap the 12% and 28% tax slabs, keep just 5% and 18%, and add a new 40% rate for select items.

Most things taxed at 12% will drop to 5%, while a few will move up to 18%.

Petrol, diesel, and liquor still won't be part of GST.

The goal is to ease the load on farmers, small businesses (MSMEs), and the middle class—so everyday spending feels a bit lighter.

Ministers will review these proposals soon, with final approval expected by Diwali this year.