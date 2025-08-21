Next Article
RBI seeks public opinion on inflation target
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is rethinking its inflation rulebook in its second review since 2016.
Right now, the goal is to keep inflation at 4% (give or take 2%). But with global uncertainty, wild swings in prices, and big issues like climate change, the RBI is asking everyone to weigh in by September 18, 2025.
Why it matters
This target shapes everything from interest rates to how much your money can buy.
The RBI's review could mean new rules on what counts as "inflation" and how strict they should be.
With food and fuel prices getting unpredictable, these decisions will affect jobs, borrowing costs, and economic stability—so your input could actually help shape India's financial future.