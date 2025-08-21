Unions urge states to block Elon Musk's $29B Tesla pay

The coalition is especially concerned about Tesla granting Musk 96 million new shares this month, even after a Delaware court tossed out his previous $56 billion pay plan in January 2024 for being too big and too conflicted. They argue shareholders shouldn't have to see their own stakes diluted just to boost Musk's compensation.

Legal battle over Musk's massive 2018 pay package continues

This all ties back to an ongoing legal battle over Musk's huge 2018 pay package, which was struck down because the court found Tesla's board wasn't independent enough from him.

Even as appeals continue, Tesla has given Musk this new interim award while the company shifts toward AI and robotics.

For now, unions are keeping up pressure for more independent oversight at Tesla.