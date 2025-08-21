Elon Musk, X reach tentative $500 million Twitter layoff settlement

Case was brought by former employees

The case was brought by former employees Courtney McMillian, former head of total rewards, and Ronald Cooper, former operations manager, who said a 2019 plan guaranteed at least two months' pay plus extra based on years worked—benefits many didn't receive after being let go.

The suit was dismissed in July 2024 but appealed, with a hearing set for September.

This settlement comes as other legal battles around Musk's takeover continue in both Delaware and California.