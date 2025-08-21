Elon Musk, X reach tentative $500 million Twitter layoff settlement
Elon Musk and X Corp (formerly Twitter) have reached a tentative agreement to settle a lawsuit seeking $500 million from thousands of ex-Twitter employees who were laid off after Musk took over in 2022.
The lawsuit claimed many workers never got the severance they were promised.
Lawyers told the court about the deal this week and are working out final details.
Case was brought by former employees
The case was brought by former employees Courtney McMillian, former head of total rewards, and Ronald Cooper, former operations manager, who said a 2019 plan guaranteed at least two months' pay plus extra based on years worked—benefits many didn't receive after being let go.
The suit was dismissed in July 2024 but appealed, with a hearing set for September.
This settlement comes as other legal battles around Musk's takeover continue in both Delaware and California.