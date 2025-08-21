Government boosts BSNL's 4G expansion with ₹6,982 crore allocation

BSNL has been receiving government support since 2019

Since 2019, BSNL has received a massive ₹3.22 lakh crore in government support through revival packages and spectrum deals.

Thanks to this steady help, Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar shared that BSNL has been making operating profits since FY2020-21.

The company also posted net profits of ₹262 crore and ₹280 crore in the last two quarters—proof that all this investment is helping them bounce back and improve services for everyone.