Government boosts BSNL's 4G expansion with ₹6,982 crore allocation
BSNL just scored a ₹6,982 crore boost from the Indian government to ramp up its 4G network in 2025.
Announced in Parliament on Thursday, the move is part of ongoing efforts to make BSNL's coverage stronger and more reliable—they have already installed over 96,300 4G sites across India.
BSNL has been receiving government support since 2019
Since 2019, BSNL has received a massive ₹3.22 lakh crore in government support through revival packages and spectrum deals.
Thanks to this steady help, Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar shared that BSNL has been making operating profits since FY2020-21.
The company also posted net profits of ₹262 crore and ₹280 crore in the last two quarters—proof that all this investment is helping them bounce back and improve services for everyone.