RBI warns against changing inflation target, says it could backfire

RBI's current inflation targeting system is up for review in 2026

RBI's flexible inflation targeting system has been around since 2016 and is up for review in April 2026.

The new paper highlights why sticking with headline CPI (like most countries do) is important, especially since food prices can mess with overall inflation trends.

S&P Global even gave RBI a shoutout for keeping things steady so far.

With global uncertainties ahead, RBI wants to keep its framework strong but open to smart updates based on what works best for India now.