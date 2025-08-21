GMR Airports to raise ₹5,000cr for next growth phase

Major part of the plan: new cargo city at IGIA

A major part of this plan: building a new Cargo City at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The project will cover 50.5 acres and is expected to enhance IGIA—India's largest airport—cargo handling capacity.

GMR will take charge of everything from funding to design and management, adding another milestone alongside their airports in Hyderabad and Goa.