India's GDP growth to slow to 6.3% in FY26: SBI

A survey of over 2,000 businesses found that private investment plans for FY26 are much lower than last year, with US tariffs contributing to challenges for export sectors like textiles and gems. On the bright side, government spending is still providing steady support for the economy.

Bank credit growth has cooled to 10% by July 2025 (down from nearly 14%), even as deposits ticked up a bit.

Most sectors saw less borrowing except small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which actually grew by almost 22%.

Export-focused industries—from chemicals to agriculture—are bracing for more pressure as US tariffs start to bite in the coming quarters.